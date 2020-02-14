Enjoy your life in hell February 14, 2020February 13, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares 2 trillion! How much of that was spent on buying climate denial in Congress?https://t.co/d8f1guIGuA— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Enjoy your life in hell”
Speaking of oil and huge profits, Trump is currently stealing oil from Syria just as the Dick Cheney plan for a Unified Middle East called for.
The US sponsored civil war in Syria to bring down the Assad government is lost.
Assad won.
So did Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
The same can be said about Libya.
The wars in Syria and Libya are two of the Obama administrations worst foreign policy blunders.
There were others.