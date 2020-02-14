One thought on “Enjoy your life in hell

  1. Speaking of oil and huge profits, Trump is currently stealing oil from Syria just as the Dick Cheney plan for a Unified Middle East called for.

    The US sponsored civil war in Syria to bring down the Assad government is lost.

    Assad won.
    So did Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
    The same can be said about Libya.

    The wars in Syria and Libya are two of the Obama administrations worst foreign policy blunders.
    There were others.

