Gramps always confesses February 14, 2020

President Trump now admits he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to find damaging information on his political opponents, despite denying it during impeachment https://t.co/n9hjzVSLwC pic.twitter.com/WZHZbgLLHq— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 14, 2020
One thought on “Gramps always confesses”
If someone tells you that Trump is the best president that we’ve ever had, just turn around and walk away.
It’s impossible to reason with anyone who believes that Trump is the best president in history.
With that in mind, do rank-and-file Democrats really want to replace the corrupt, racist, lying, New York billionaire, crime boss Trump with the corrupt, racist, lying, New York billionaire, crime boss Bloomberg?
If Bernie or Warren or even Buttigieg or Klobuchar is the nominee they will get votes from all corners of the Democratic Party.
That will not be the case if Bloomberg is the Democratic nominee.