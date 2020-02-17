Barr is a corrupt weasel February 17, 2020February 16, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials called on Attorney General Barr to step down after he intervened in the Roger Stone case.They urged current gov't employees to report any signs of unethical behavior to Congress. https://t.co/w6RAprocjD— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2020 🧨 Barr personally tried to push SDNY away from indicting Turkish bank Halkbank but US Attorney Berman resisted, per CNN.Same bank case NYT cited—via John Bolton book—as Trump wanting to do favor for Turkey’s Erdogan cabal for Trump’s personal interest.https://t.co/yC4I4wu14j— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 15, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie