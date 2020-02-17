I can relate

If you have, or know someone with chronic illness (like me!), you should read this:

  1. Our current cobbled together health care system looks like something Rube Goldberg would have designed.

    If a presidential candidate (Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar) tells you that it’s not realistic to think that congress would ever pass a universal health care bill (Medicare For All) then we should take them at their word.

    Any candidate, presidential or otherwise, with a “can’t do” attitude will never succeed in accomplishing anything that they don’t believe in.

    Neither Buttigieg, nor Biden nor Klobuchar believe in a universal health care system (Medicare For All).
    Regardless of what they say.

    Because if they did believe in a universal health care system they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to save the corrupt, for-profit health insurance industry. (Maybe they own some stock.)

    And that goes double for the Las Vegas Culinary Union.

