I can relate February 17, 2020February 16, 2020 ~ susie

If you have, or know someone with chronic illness (like me!), you should read this: Okay friends, I'm excited to finally share the text of my TEDx talk about chronic illness & the diagnostic process.If you've been through this yourself (or are going through it right now), I hope I've captured some small sliver of your experience.https://t.co/99LRJmRGj2— Brianne Benness (@bennessb) February 16, 2020
One thought on “I can relate”
Our current cobbled together health care system looks like something Rube Goldberg would have designed.
If a presidential candidate (Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar) tells you that it’s not realistic to think that congress would ever pass a universal health care bill (Medicare For All) then we should take them at their word.
Any candidate, presidential or otherwise, with a “can’t do” attitude will never succeed in accomplishing anything that they don’t believe in.
Neither Buttigieg, nor Biden nor Klobuchar believe in a universal health care system (Medicare For All).
Regardless of what they say.
Because if they did believe in a universal health care system they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to save the corrupt, for-profit health insurance industry. (Maybe they own some stock.)
And that goes double for the Las Vegas Culinary Union.