The cruelty is the point February 18, 2020February 17, 2020 ~ susie

The proposed changes to SNAP will leave millions of families hungry, including kids who would be unable to access the national school lunch program. Young people need nutritious food to perform their best & this rule only exacerbates food insecurity. https://t.co/feZaBbGgsA— Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) February 17, 2020

Published by susie
One thought on “The cruelty is the point”
So Trump and the Republicans want to reduce the Snap program by $189 billion over 10 years?
“Despite significant economic improvement and a strong job market, participation has not yet declined to prerecession levels, blah, blah, blah.” WH
“Too many Americans remain on public assistance.” WH
Therefore eligibility requirements for SNAP will be made tougher.
All those able to work will be required to work at least 20 hours a week or be dropped from the program.
Housing assistance will be cut by 15.2% as well.
Every Republican currently in office must be defeated in November.