One thought on “The cruelty is the point

  1. So Trump and the Republicans want to reduce the Snap program by $189 billion over 10 years?

    “Despite significant economic improvement and a strong job market, participation has not yet declined to prerecession levels, blah, blah, blah.” WH

    “Too many Americans remain on public assistance.” WH

    Therefore eligibility requirements for SNAP will be made tougher.
    All those able to work will be required to work at least 20 hours a week or be dropped from the program.

    Housing assistance will be cut by 15.2% as well.

    Every Republican currently in office must be defeated in November.

