This should be interesting February 18, 2020February 17, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Sources tell NY Magazine that Obama expects to campaign often and loudly in the general election, even if he has to step in to try and unite liberals, moderates, and progressives beforehand. https://t.co/6ZusdM8bcp— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “This should be interesting”
Establishment Democrats, Obama is one of them, are losing their minds because Progressive Democrats are kicking their narcissistic asses.
“Moderate” Democrat Joe Biden was the choice of the 1% to first beat back the (socialist) Progressive wing of the Democratic Party and then defeat the “hated” Trump on November 3rd.
When Biden’s campaign began to fail miserably, Establishment Democrats panicked and requested some help.
That’s when the corrupt, sexist, racist, billionaire oligarch and sometime Republican/Independent/Democrat Mike Bloomberg rolled into town riding atop his ATM machine. ($600 million and counting.)
Just what is a “moderate Democrat?”
Wasn’t it reactionary Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016?
Who was Marxist plutocrat Joseph Buttigieg?
Was his net worth $9+ million when he died?