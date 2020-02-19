Pardonpalooza! February 19, 2020February 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The fish rots from the head of the Toddler wearing an adult Depends: NEW — The son of one of Trump’s pardon recipients gave $85k to Trump victory this August. His wife gave $50k that same month. On top of that, they made an in-kind contribution for $75k in air travel. https://t.co/M585LiH6Bu— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 18, 2020 The pardons are a distraction to take the focus off of Trump and Barr’s corruption of DOJ and off of @davidenrich’s blockbuster Dark Towers book about Trump’s money laundering and other ties to the Russian mob facilitated by Deutsche Bank. Ignore it and stay focused.— Uncle Blazer (@blakesmustache) February 18, 2020 Maddow Blog: Trump insisted his actions in the Ukraine scandal were motivated by his concerns about corruption.With Trump's new pardons and commutations, "the whole idea of Trump as some kind of corruption-fighter has become a punch-line to a sad joke."https://t.co/wy9AigYxtB— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2020 Trump, who promised to drain the swamp, pardons Milken at the recommendation, among others, of a billionaire who threw a $10 million fundraiser for the president on Saturday. @shearm @maggieNYT https://t.co/nbb3qx6Fnp— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 18, 2020 Among Trump's pardons: A woman who stole $205 million from Medicare, a man who paid a $400,000 bribe and Bernard Kerik, who committed tax fraud and recently lobbied Trump to pardon Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher for killing civilians. #LetsCleanHouse https://t.co/R2fPrcoUNC— Swing Left (@swingleft) February 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie