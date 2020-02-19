Fake concern February 19, 2020February 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares .@MotherJones chief tree correspondent @jackiefmogensen on the President's totally hypocritical tree planting scam https://t.co/2DyL8esfXs— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Fake concern”
Trump plans to cut the EPA’s budget by 26% and eliminate 50 programs he deemed “wasteful.”
Trump plans to cut the Energy Departments budget by 29%, but exclude those programs related to nuclear weapons development and defense.
Trumps budget is wonderful for the nuclear power industry, BIG oil and carbon, and all of the corporate polluters in the country.
It’s also a gift to the Capitalists.