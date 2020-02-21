Russians interfering again and Trump’s covering it up February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Breaking via NYT: Intel officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said. That angered Trump, who complained Dems would use it against him. https://t.co/OxTKMY3WPs— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 20, 2020 It just keeps getting worse and worse: So the sequence here appears to be. 1. DNI gets intel that Russia is interfering again in the election2. Acting DNI briefs lawmakers about the threat.3. Trump finds out4. Trump berates acting DNI5. Trump replaces acting DNI with political stooge/ally— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 20, 2020 SCOOP: After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump "dressed down" acting DNI Maguire, then appointed a loyalist to take his place. https://t.co/JNH9ZTCRSa by @nakashimae, me, and @jdawsey1— Shane Harris (@shaneharris) February 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Russians interfering again and Trump’s covering it up”
It seems counter-intuitive for the Russian’s to be backing the corrupt, Capitalist Trump instead of the “Socialist” Bernie (who the corrupt, Capitalist oligarch Bloomberg called a “Communist” at the debate).
“A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”
Neither Trump nor Putin is an ideologue, they are both transactionalists.
Which is a good thing for our leaders to be as long as they’re not corrupt.
But because both Trump and Putin are corrupt the deals that they make benefit themselves personally far more then they benefit their people.
The leadership of the Republican Party knows exactly how corrupt Trump is, but because they are just as corrupt as he is they give him a pass.
Some Republicans like Devin Nunes and Lindsey Graham are willing participants in Trumps scheme to undermine the rule of law in this country.
Isn’t that right Moscow Mitch, you old Federalist you?
On November 3rd it is imperative that we defeat every incumbent Republican and every Republican running for public office for the first time.