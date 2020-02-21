Russians interfering again and Trump’s covering it up

~ susie

It just keeps getting worse and worse:

Published by susie

One thought on “Russians interfering again and Trump’s covering it up

  1. It seems counter-intuitive for the Russian’s to be backing the corrupt, Capitalist Trump instead of the “Socialist” Bernie (who the corrupt, Capitalist oligarch Bloomberg called a “Communist” at the debate).

    “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

    Neither Trump nor Putin is an ideologue, they are both transactionalists.

    Which is a good thing for our leaders to be as long as they’re not corrupt.
    But because both Trump and Putin are corrupt the deals that they make benefit themselves personally far more then they benefit their people.

    The leadership of the Republican Party knows exactly how corrupt Trump is, but because they are just as corrupt as he is they give him a pass.

    Some Republicans like Devin Nunes and Lindsey Graham are willing participants in Trumps scheme to undermine the rule of law in this country.

    Isn’t that right Moscow Mitch, you old Federalist you?

    On November 3rd it is imperative that we defeat every incumbent Republican and every Republican running for public office for the first time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *