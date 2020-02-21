Unspooling February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares A huffing, puffing, less-than-sharp Donald Trump went full basket case on Thursday night during a rally in Colorado, at one point going on a bizarre rampage about which film won best picture at this year’s Academy Awards. https://t.co/7jIHYA0FwC via @politicususa— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Unspooling”
Like Trump, Joe Scarborough has two fatal flaws.
A big mouth and a wee tiny brain.
In that regard neither Scarborough nor Trump is any different from most other Republicans.