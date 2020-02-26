Kennedy suddenly wants to hear the truth February 26, 2020February 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Trump's acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf can't tell the Senate what the models predict for how coronavirus will spread in America. @SenJohnKennedy: "You're the secretary. I think you ought to know that answer." pic.twitter.com/jYGdoszevk— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 25, 2020 Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf simply cannot answer a series of questions on coronavirus from @SenJohnKennedy. He can't say how many surgical masks are needed, why he doesn't have the same answer as others on a vaccine. "You're supposed to keep us safe." pic.twitter.com/JiHvT3pdvM— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie