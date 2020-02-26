Coronavirus update February 26, 2020February 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Pay no attention to that pesky pandemic spreading all over the world. Everyone’s “getting better.”Trump has now met a crisis he cannot hoax away. Coronavirus crisis is threatening lives, & a far greater danger to the US due to his incompetence. #COVIDー19pic.twitter.com/fB3DaYwXMU— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 26, 2020 Analysis: You might not want to rely on Trump for information about the risk of coronavirus https://t.co/q3D7VNjsPy— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2020 Watch this video from @PaulLidicul#COVIDー19 breakout starting at day 19, compared to other pandemics in last 20 years.See why the DOW tanked yesterday & today?tRump refuses to acknowledge how serious it may be because of fear for his reelection. pic.twitter.com/6PxrDcm4Wn— McSpocky™ 👽🔄🌊 #VoteBlue2020 (@mcspocky) February 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie