Maserati health care for the rich February 26, 2020February 25, 2020

The richest Americans live 10-15 years longer than the poorest Americans. It will take a lot more than Medicare for All to close the gap. #DemDebate https://t.co/Hbh0n4fBcW— The New Republic (@newrepublic) February 26, 2020
One thought on “Maserati health care for the rich”
How do we solve the problem of poverty?
Equalize wealth.
A good place to begin that equalization process is by implementing Medicare For All.
We tuned into a debate last night to hear about universal health care, a federal $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, free public education K-16, and other wealth equalizers when a food fight broke out.
Bluto would’ve been proud.
Biden mini-me, Buttigieg, seemed to have been given the biggest pile of garbage to throw at Bernie.
It’s been absolutely fascinating to watch the Democratic Party transition away from the Establishment Right to the Democratic Socialist Progressive Left.
As they have in previous debates, the corporate moderators sounded silly and pre-programmed.
There is now little perceptible difference between the political commentary being presented on FOX and the political commentary on MSNBC and CNN.
The more popular the Democratic Socialist Progressives have become the more the corporate media has coalesced around the Rightist, Neo-liberal Democratic Establishment. (James Clyburn, James Carville, et al.)
Bernie and Warren are hell bent on reducing poverty by equalizing wealth.
Plutocrat Biden, oligarchs Bloomberg and Steyer, and corporatists Buttigieg and Klobuchar are not. They support the status quo.