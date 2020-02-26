Elections have consequences February 26, 2020February 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares 1. The Supreme Court has created a "shadow docket," allowing the Trump administration to circumvent the rest of the legal system and charge ahead with its preferred policiesIt's a perversion of the judicial process.And Justice Sotomayor has had enoughhttps://t.co/jVLJoYIS6C— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Elections have consequences”
Apparently some folks are catching on to what the Federalists like Moscow Mitch are up to.
Is it too late?
It may be if you’re under 50 and don’t exercise your ‘right’ to vote.