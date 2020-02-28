Best economy ever February 28, 2020February 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Incredible chart from Deutsche Bank's Torsten Slok. This is the fastest stock market correction in history pic.twitter.com/CEtY4t3CQS— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Best economy ever”
And there’s “crazy Bernie” lurking in the back round to take the market to zero should he become the next president.
Tomorrows open primary in South Carolina is meaningless despite what Establishment Democrats are telling us.
Operation Chaos, the Trump/Limbaugh/Republican effort to get Republican voters to crossover at the polls and vote for their least favorite Democrat will skew the overall vote.
Corrupt, good-old-boy Jim Clyburn’s cynical spectacle of big-footing the primary by throwing his public support behind his corrupt, good-old-boy pal Biden was obnoxious.
Will black folks line up in big numbers and slavishly vote for Biden because Clyburn told them to?
18-35 year old’s won’t.
Win or lose Biden will limp into Super-Tuesday damaged and broke. SC is not Biden’s second coming.
Neither Clyburn nor Biden is fit to hold a leadership position in the Democratic Party.
Next we have the moron Democratic Representative Donna Shalala of Florida and her two right wing Florida sidekicks Representatives Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Stephanie Murphy whose anti-Bernie rhetoric is way over the top. And false.
What about Elizabeth Warren who is now taking money from Super-Pac’s?
$12 million in the last week alone.
Tsk, tsk Elizabeth, you promised that you wouldn’t do that.
Still, the Republican are the “enemy of the people” and should all be removed from office on November 3rd.