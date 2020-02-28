They’re going to kill us all, aren’t they? February 28, 2020February 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares U.S. government health officials and scientists will have to clear statements with Vice President Mike Pence's office: https://t.co/Jrkk8nRKLa via @shearm and @maggieNYT— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) February 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “They’re going to kill us all, aren’t they?”
It’s impossible to double the military budget and give rich folks a $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut without running a deficit.
Unless you cut spending.
So Trump and the Republicans decided to eliminate some agencies and cut others to the bone to save money.
Billions have already been cut from the CDC, NIH, and NIAID and Trump and the Republicans plan to cut billions more in their 2021 budget.
Apparently the Trump/Republican plan is to make the plutocrats (Biden) and oligarchs (Bloomberg, Steyer) wealthier by infecting us common folk with coronavirus and killing us off.
Or at least all those over 60.