One day after briefing the press in an attempt to calm nerves about the coronavirus, Trump spent 45 minutes talking to the lead actors of a low-budget conservative play based on congressional testimony and the texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. https://t.co/mX0hlbk2XO— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 28, 2020
One thought on “Piece of crap”
Speaking of “low-budget conservative plays” the America Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) will be holding it’s annual meeting this weekend.
Most of those currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination will not be attending including Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
Bernie who never attends the AIPAC fundraiser was, for some odd reason, the only candidate singled out and criticized by Jewish leaders for declining AIPAC’s invitation to attend.
The usual suspects will, however, be pandering to this pro-Zionist, anti-Palestinian organization.
They include Evangelical Christian Armageddonists Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, Moscow Mitch and Jewish extremist Sheldon Adelson.
Pro-Zionist Democrats Chuck Schumer, who never misses an opportunity to condemn the “intransigence of the Palestinian” victims and Israel hawk, Nancy Pelosi will also be speaking act the event.