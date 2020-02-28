Piece of crap

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Piece of crap

  1. Speaking of “low-budget conservative plays” the America Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) will be holding it’s annual meeting this weekend.

    Most of those currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination will not be attending including Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

    Bernie who never attends the AIPAC fundraiser was, for some odd reason, the only candidate singled out and criticized by Jewish leaders for declining AIPAC’s invitation to attend.

    The usual suspects will, however, be pandering to this pro-Zionist, anti-Palestinian organization.

    They include Evangelical Christian Armageddonists Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, Moscow Mitch and Jewish extremist Sheldon Adelson.

    Pro-Zionist Democrats Chuck Schumer, who never misses an opportunity to condemn the “intransigence of the Palestinian” victims and Israel hawk, Nancy Pelosi will also be speaking act the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *