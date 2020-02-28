Once upon a time February 28, 2020February 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares There were occasionally bipartisan Repubicans: Mitch McConnell has so damaged the Senate that now even 18 Republicans join ex-Senators mourning the sad, broken state of the institution. Remarkable. https://t.co/QqJg8PSN8J— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 28, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Once upon a time”
Whitehouse wishing and hoping for the good old days is a fools errand.
Who wants to go back to the good old days?
You know when Blacks and women couldn’t vote and Senators weren’t chosen directly by the people.
The system that Whitehouse wants us to return to obviously didn’t work or it wouldn’t have come apart at the seems like it has.
If the out of touch Whitehouse isn’t satisfied with his current job then he should quit and become a lobbyist.