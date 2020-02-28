Pigs February 28, 2020February 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares People ask what’s rape culture? Crap like this: Canadian oilfield firm X-Site Energy Services gave its employees stickers depicting teenager Greta Thunberg naked and being sexually penetrated from behind with a man's hands pulling her braided hair. All with the company logo slapped below. https://t.co/Mm9pEDD4yB— Alexander Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) February 28, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Pigs”
As the noose tightens around the necks of the world’s worst polluters and most greedy human beings, this sort of disgusting tactic will play out over and over again.
This has always been about profit over people.