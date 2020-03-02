Pete out March 2, 2020March 1, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares In time for Super Tuesday, which will probably help Biden: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is informing campaign staff that he is dropping out of the White House race, three people with knowledge of the decision tell AP. His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana. https://t.co/i3gNtUlDTy— The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2020 A remarkable candidate who made this race and the Democratic Party stronger with his candidacy. Excited to see what the future holds for @PeteButtigieg. https://t.co/9iEgGoyTNW— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) March 1, 2020 Thank you @PeteButtigieg for your brilliance, your courage, your class, your husband @Chas10Buttigieg, your midwestern sensibilities, your grace. So glad that we have not seen the last of you.— Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) March 1, 2020 We were SO PROUD to stand with @PeteButtigieg @PeteForAmerica, as he ran a dignified, uplifting campaign. His quick rise showed how much a progressive veteran can reach out to, and inspire, new voters. Vets like Pete are a crucial part of Dems' future.Thank you, Pete! pic.twitter.com/n4XpzeY2Ov— VoteVets (@votevets) March 1, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Pete out”
His quick rise demonstrated how easily a young white man can enter national politics and be head-to-head with far more experienced and knowledgeable women in a nano-second.