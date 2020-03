Share

If we had a Democrat in the White House right now, we’d be talking about emergency sick pay to keep workers from spreading the coronavirus:

If coronavirus sweeps America, blame our brutal work and healthcare culture || Via: LA Times https://t.co/ssTweklkCQ — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) March 1, 2020

Oh look, Elizabeth Warren already has a plan: