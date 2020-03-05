Let’s pretend March 5, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Chuck Schumer says this and now Republicans are pretending it’s an actual threat and a major outrage: Analysis: John Roberts and Chuck Schumer’s extraordinary war of words https://t.co/8hpyCJqncK— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2020 No non-moron anywhere sincerely believes Schumer's speech was "threat" of anything but further disapprobation but GOP plays this fiddle every time and reporters pretend GOP is sincere.When Trump suggests his enemies should be punished for treason, none of them say squat. https://t.co/U4egdrogLe— Hunter (@HunterDK) March 5, 2020 Why is quoting Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing language back to him a scandal? Why is promising a Democratic political landslide using Kavanaugh’s language if the court chips away at women’s health rights a scandal?— Chris Carnahan 🇺🇸 Go Biden Go (@xtrixcyclex) March 5, 2020 so now that @senschumer quoted Brett Kavanaugh's words back to him, NOW John Roberts thinks they're a threat? Sounds entirely par for the course, because John Roberts is a craven liar.— Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Let’s pretend”
It’s really too bad, and quite dangerous, that the Supreme Court has now reached oracle status.
Never question or criticize the messengers of God.
Or in this case members of the Federalist Society and Moscow Mitch.