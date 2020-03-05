Preparation March 5, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares But not the entire country: Hospital braces for pandemic with secret warehouse full of supplies https://t.co/xTgEXScnBs— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Preparation”
By now it’s become obvious that our for-profit health care system just isn’t up to the task of containing the coronavirus. Or properly treating the people who catch it.
It would be nice if the media told that story instead of claiming that our dysfunctional for-profit health care system is the fault of the liar Trump who has no contingency plan except to post ridiculous tweets on the topic.
It’s our broke-down for-profit health care system stupid.