One thought on “Preparation

  1. By now it’s become obvious that our for-profit health care system just isn’t up to the task of containing the coronavirus. Or properly treating the people who catch it.

    It would be nice if the media told that story instead of claiming that our dysfunctional for-profit health care system is the fault of the liar Trump who has no contingency plan except to post ridiculous tweets on the topic.

    It’s our broke-down for-profit health care system stupid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *