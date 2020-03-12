Because life can’t get any stranger March 12, 2020March 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Sarah Palin singing “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer: in other news sarah palin was on the masked singer and i really really think you should watch this pic.twitter.com/KHubv68GM5— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 12, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Because life can’t get any stranger”
And John McCain chose this nut job as his vice president.
That was the point where Republicans and the Republican Party became the “enemy of the people.”
Are you sure this isn’t Tina Fey?