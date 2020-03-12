Shut down March 12, 2020March 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Sports bettors everywhere seeing that the NBA suspended the season and March Madness might get cancelled pic.twitter.com/br0D1d6ekT— Aaron Brandenburg (@DatDudeAJB) March 12, 2020 The NBA Is Suspending Its Season Because A Player Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/jl1IQkgey5 via @bri_sacks— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 12, 2020 BREAKING NEWS: The St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City has been canceled, as concerns over the new coronavirus continue to mount. #NY1HealthLatest info on the coronavirus in NYC: https://t.co/GS9vehHNbZ pic.twitter.com/M46vq31ICl— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 11, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Shut down”
After they learned about the coronavirus outbreak in China and after hearing from America’s health “experts,” the Establishment chose to scare the hell out of the American people.
Why?
1. The coronavirus is highly contagious and there is no known anti-virus available to combat it.
2. Medical experts, the Capitalist CEO’s of for-profit health insurance companies, knew that China controlled 70% of the legal drug trade worldwide. They knew that everything drug related that China normally shipped overseas would be used by them to control there own coronavirus outbreak. We would get nothing. No tests, no masks, no paper products. That’s what happens when you outsource manufacturing for the sake of bigger profits.
The medical experts, the Capitalist health insurance CEO’s, also knew that if too many people got sick our dysfunctional health care delivery system would collapse. Once again we have profits coming before sick people, and the result is never a good one.
So the only course available was to scare the crap out of the American people and tell them to wash their hands, don’t touch their faces, hunker down at home, and never, ever go to a basketball game.
The US is now relying Dusseldorf Labs of Germany to supply our coronavirus test kits because NAFTA destroyed our manufacturing sector.