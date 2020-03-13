Evil bastards

  1. Can you see the Si Fi aspect to the governments coronavirus response?

    Yesterday Dr. Fauci, who for some odd reason people seem to like, told the House that our current health care system “has failed.”

    Because our private, for-profit health care system had very few test kits on hand and a serious shortage of doctors, nurses and hospital beds should a widespread outbreak of virus occur, our leaders went to plan B.

    “They” decide on “social isolationism” as the solution to our Capitalist, for-profit health care systems projected collapse.

    These geniuses have almost succeeded in shutting down the entire machine.
    No sports, no campaign rally’s, no school, no theaters, no large gatherings, no nothing.
    Just stay home and chill. Think of the unemployment being caused.

    It’s like a re-run of the War of the World’s starring Orson Welles.

    On Monday there were about 700 cases of coronavirus in the US and today there are 1700. Does that mean that more people are being tested and that all of us are already carriers just waiting to die?

