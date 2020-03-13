Evil bastards March 13, 2020March 12, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares @SecretarySonny Go ahead, Sonny Boy, w/your plan to cut SNAP benefits for 700,000 recipients in the middle of a national emergency after you handed out tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to a crooked Brazilian meatpacking company. I dare you…..https://t.co/KitiQiz0AI— mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) March 13, 2020 …In case it slipped your mind, Sonny Boy, the name of the Brazilian meatpacking company is JBS USA, owned by Wesley & Joesley Batista, two brothers who admitted to bribing hundreds of government officials in their home country….https://t.co/EP3mbkgIrB— mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) March 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Evil bastards”
Can you see the Si Fi aspect to the governments coronavirus response?
Yesterday Dr. Fauci, who for some odd reason people seem to like, told the House that our current health care system “has failed.”
Because our private, for-profit health care system had very few test kits on hand and a serious shortage of doctors, nurses and hospital beds should a widespread outbreak of virus occur, our leaders went to plan B.
“They” decide on “social isolationism” as the solution to our Capitalist, for-profit health care systems projected collapse.
These geniuses have almost succeeded in shutting down the entire machine.
No sports, no campaign rally’s, no school, no theaters, no large gatherings, no nothing.
Just stay home and chill. Think of the unemployment being caused.
It’s like a re-run of the War of the World’s starring Orson Welles.
On Monday there were about 700 cases of coronavirus in the US and today there are 1700. Does that mean that more people are being tested and that all of us are already carriers just waiting to die?