Grinding down the stonewall

  1. Do we have a Capitalist economy in the United States or do we have a Socialist economy?

    Pro-Capitalists tell us that the “free-market” will determine which businesses survive and which don’t.
    They say that if nobody wants to buy your crap or it costs too much to make your crap then your business will go belly up.

    The Capitalist “free-market” is telling the American shale oil industry that it’s product, oil, costs too much to produce given the prevailing “free-market” price so it’s curtains for them.
    The same is true for airlines, cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, etc. because nobody is using their services.

    Too bad, so sad, but that’s Capitalism.

    Unfortunately, the Socialist-Capitalist Trump and his Socialist Republican Party want to bail the shale oil industry out. And the others as well.
    These Socialist-Capitalist Republican “enemies of the people” want to “pick winners and losers.”

    If Socialism is good enough for the Socialist Republicans then “we the people” want universal health care in the form of Medicare For All passed immediately.
    Shouldn’t we get bailed out once in awhile? Being sick shouldn’t cause personal bankruptcy.

