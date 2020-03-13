Grinding down the stonewall March 13, 2020March 12, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The House is still expected to pass a coronavirus relief bill tonight – which has been the subject of intense talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin that have been going on all day. But the Senate just closed up shop, meaning final action on any bill will be delayed until next week— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2020 NEWS: Pelosi says she has struck an agreement with the Trump administration “subject to exchange of paper” on a coronavirus response bill. Unclear what outstanding issues are.She hopes an announcement, and vote, will come by the morning. pic.twitter.com/3YDradYDCy— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 13, 2020 More Pelosi: "It's about paid sick leave. It's about family & medical leave. It's about unemployment insurance. It's about our children who are out of school and need to be fed. It's about seniors & people with disabilities. This goes to the actual heart of what our purpose is."— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Grinding down the stonewall”
Do we have a Capitalist economy in the United States or do we have a Socialist economy?
Pro-Capitalists tell us that the “free-market” will determine which businesses survive and which don’t.
They say that if nobody wants to buy your crap or it costs too much to make your crap then your business will go belly up.
The Capitalist “free-market” is telling the American shale oil industry that it’s product, oil, costs too much to produce given the prevailing “free-market” price so it’s curtains for them.
The same is true for airlines, cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, etc. because nobody is using their services.
Too bad, so sad, but that’s Capitalism.
Unfortunately, the Socialist-Capitalist Trump and his Socialist Republican Party want to bail the shale oil industry out. And the others as well.
These Socialist-Capitalist Republican “enemies of the people” want to “pick winners and losers.”
If Socialism is good enough for the Socialist Republicans then “we the people” want universal health care in the form of Medicare For All passed immediately.
Shouldn’t we get bailed out once in awhile? Being sick shouldn’t cause personal bankruptcy.