Of course he did March 16, 2020March 15, 2020

He's got to replace the revenue he's losing from his hotels: This is depraved. The German government confirms that Trump apparently tried to bribe German scientists into giving him exclusive rights to the Covid-19 vaccine they were working on developing. He wanted it "for the US only." How many new lows will he set for the United States? https://t.co/Qm7vFoArQT— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 15, 2020