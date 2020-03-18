Penguin break March 18, 2020March 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Since aquariums are shut down, they let penguins wander around the place and it's honestly the news we need to see. pic.twitter.com/XkP8gIJ15R— Stan Lewis (@StanLewis_) March 15, 2020 "It says information right there. What the heck is going on? I need answers!"pic.twitter.com/vvh1wZRlNn— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 18, 2020 The adventure continues! 🐧🐧This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie