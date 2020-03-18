Election night March 18, 2020March 17, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Joe Biden won all three states easily., but here’s the real news: Dan Lipinski lost!!! Let’s go girls!!! pic.twitter.com/5iXyI3kPYU— Lauren (@laurenhtexas) March 18, 2020 The Elizabeth Warren team in Illinois took a moment to collect themselves, rolled up their sleeves, and went back to work helping Marie Newman. And it may have been enough for a stunning upset of Dan Lipinski. #TeamWarren https://t.co/oihwEcKmY1— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 18, 2020 Marie Newman, a progressive, pro-abortion rights challenger, beat anti-abortion incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinoishttps://t.co/uW84sXxXW9— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie