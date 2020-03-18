Fuckhead Rand

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Fuckhead Rand

  1. Let’s give a little credit to Moscow Mitch who refused to hold a vote on the House bill late last week because he had a previous engagement in Kentucky on Friday night and a wedding over the weekend and was “forced” to leave Washington early in the day on Friday.

    So everybody went home and then dribbled back into Washington on Monday losing another opportunity to vote on the bill.

    But you’re right, Rand Paul is a Federalist “fuckhead” just like every other corporatist Republican.

  2. Now a Democrat should attach “repeal the last round of tax cuts” to pay for it.

    Just kidding – the media would destroy them, and would get a lot more specific than a weaselly “pushes for a new amendment”.

