Did Claire McCaskill just cut off Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell's balls? pic.twitter.com/dZBaCsvPen— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 18, 2020 Rand Paul was always picked last for kick ball. That's why he's such a dick. https://t.co/bI3De4ZW5u— Jenn Budd ✊🏻 (@BuddJenn) March 18, 2020 Congratulations to Rand Paul for holding up a bill that would expand testing for another day because 1)he's a huge self-aggrandizing jagoff and 2)there is literally no other reason https://t.co/DH8EpqWo5l— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 18, 2020
2 thoughts on “Fuckhead Rand”
Let’s give a little credit to Moscow Mitch who refused to hold a vote on the House bill late last week because he had a previous engagement in Kentucky on Friday night and a wedding over the weekend and was “forced” to leave Washington early in the day on Friday.
So everybody went home and then dribbled back into Washington on Monday losing another opportunity to vote on the bill.
But you’re right, Rand Paul is a Federalist “fuckhead” just like every other corporatist Republican.
Now a Democrat should attach “repeal the last round of tax cuts” to pay for it.
Just kidding – the media would destroy them, and would get a lot more specific than a weaselly “pushes for a new amendment”.