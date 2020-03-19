That’s entertainment March 19, 2020March 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares This could shut down the movie theater business for good: Studios were already concerned about the 2020 box office. But now that movie theaters across the country have shut down, the industry is left with a confusing picture of when — and at what scale — Americans will return to multiplexes again https://t.co/24uLudjCgn— Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2020 NBCUniversal said Monday its current movies from the Universal Pictures stable — including the upcoming event family movie #TrollsWorldTour — will be made available on-demand at the same time they hit those theaters that remain open https://t.co/8KoP6tAKv8— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2020 Universal's #TheHunt and #TheInvisibleMan, Focus Features' 'Emma' and #TrollsWorldTour will be made available on a wide variety of on-demand services for a 48-hour rental period. Details: https://t.co/419VX2MV4B— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie