One thought on “Saving Main Street

  1. Nobody should be reckless. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and keep your distance.

    But we must all help our neighbors and every small neighborhood business is a neighbor that employees other neighbors.
    Every restaurant, pub, bodega, green grocer, etc.

    Shutting this sector of our economy down is suicide.

    We need a lot less freaking out and a lot more common sense to prevail.

    So far this whole Trump coronavirus episode has mimicked a bad LSD trip.

