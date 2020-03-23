It will be inevitable that you’ll have to go to the grocery store. I am sure you’ve experienced the same issues as me. There are no frozen vegetables, no potatoes, no paper goods. (Eeeeek!) It seems trips to the store will be the only occasion that I will leave the house.
Please be careful. Don’t hoard anything. Be kind and thoughtful
.
One thought on “Friendly reminders if you have to go to the grocery store…”
Urban areas are different from suburban areas and beyond.
In this locale food of all kinds is abundant. Paper goods are available but rationed.
When the media televises a coronavirus talk by Cuomo or DeBlasio or the mayor of Chicago or Los Angeles that information is worthless to the vast majority of Americans who live hundreds of miles away from large urban centers.
To date the collective media has failed miserably in its job to report the news, even international news, in a thoughtful and meaningful way.
FOX, CNN and MSNBC are the worst offenders when it comes to fearmongering.