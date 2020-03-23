Friendly reminders if you have to go to the grocery store…

Share

It will be inevitable that you’ll have to go to the grocery store. I am sure you’ve experienced the same issues as me. There are no frozen vegetables, no potatoes, no paper goods. (Eeeeek!) It seems trips to the store will be the only occasion that I will leave the house.



Please be careful. Don’t hoard anything. Be kind and thoughtful

Grocery shopping during the coronavirus: Wash your hands, keep your distance and limit trips https://t.co/svgxwaUZDM — Post Food (@WaPoFood) March 19, 2020

