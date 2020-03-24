Coronavirus roundup March 24, 2020March 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares He’s nothing if not blatant: TRUMP, asked by @kaitlancollins about who will provide oversight of @USTreasury, which in the McCONNELL proposal would have wide latitude to disburse $500 billion in relief funds: “I’ll be the oversight.”— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 24, 2020 Rand Paul Was Spreading Coronavirus All Over The Senate. He was all over the Senate while having coronavirus. He visited the Senate pool and the Senate gym.https://t.co/BdQvmrNJ2x— The Great War & Modern Memory (@ps9714) March 23, 2020 Quick thread on today's @CDCMMWR paper on #coronavirus infections and transmission on cruise ships (https://t.co/CcNGGUq2MP), including the Diamond Princess (DP). /1— Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 24, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Coronavirus roundup”
Is RanK Paul a real doctor?
Is it possible to be dumber, more venal, more sociopathic, and more narcissistic than Trump?