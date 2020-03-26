Coronavirus roundup March 26, 2020March 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We are in the escalating phase of a very serious pandemic. That is a fact. We have got to realize that and to prepare and respond. The coronavirus is NOT under control.”— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 26, 2020 Richest country in the world: “the Mount Sinai Health System, some hospital workers in Manhattan have posted photos on social media showing nurses using trash bags as protective gear.” https://t.co/xwfL48SqHP— President “Vivor and certain Sparkle” (@realworldrj) March 26, 2020 Per NYC officials, the number of COVID-19 deaths jumped from 199 deaths at 10 am today to 280 at 6 pm.— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 26, 2020 "All of the more than 1,800 intensive care units in the city are expected to be full by Friday, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing obtained by The New York Times." https://t.co/r8jboskSvZ— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 25, 2020 Trump just went on a rant claiming the only reason medical experts and a bipartisan group of Members of Congress think it’s a bad idea to reopen the country by Easter is because they want to kill our economy to stop him from being reelected. It was disturbing, even for him. pic.twitter.com/nynUqfsuep— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) March 25, 2020 Big.Dr. Fauci saying that the coronavirus seems like it could come back in "cycles.""We really need to be prepared for another cycle," Dr. Fauci said.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 25, 2020 You mean having a president who refuses to read an intelligence briefing was a bad idea?https://t.co/80AEa3SGui— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) March 26, 2020 Thank you @NBCNews and @CNN https://t.co/bREWlJt3p1— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) March 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie