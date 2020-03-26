Bernie to Senate GOP: Fuck you March 26, 2020March 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Bernie fucking flaming everyone on the senate floor just now pic.twitter.com/1pxJKbtaMY— zo, jokerfied (@handleyzo) March 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bernie to Senate GOP: Fuck you”
Joe Biden is on the wrong side of the coronavirus problem. Damn Neo-liberal.
Corrupt, Capitalist, Federalists hate the Senate’s Coronavirus Relief Bill because they know that the next bill the Senate passes, with Bernie’s help, will be legislation resending the Trump/Republican $2 trillion tax cut bonanza to the rich.