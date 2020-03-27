Terrible, erratic leadership

  1. Liberal democracies work reasonably well right up until the moment fear replaces common sense.

    The mainstream media is now so New York-centric that it’s become irrelevant to a majority of Americans.

    Today on MSNBC’s “Morning Joke” Willie Geist said, “Washington State, where entire nursing homes are being wiped out by coronavirus,……..”

    Governor Inslee was probably surprised to hear that statement because no such “wipeout” is taking place.

    Willie Geist and MSNBC are continuing down the road of irresponsible sensationalism by reporting such “fake new” which is meant only to increase the fear in the publics mind.

