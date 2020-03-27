Terrible, erratic leadership March 27, 2020March 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares "A Texas nurse and 17-year veteran of emergency rooms wrote: 'Never seen anything like this. Protocols change minute to minute if there are any at all. I can no longer trust the @CDCgov. For the first time in my career I am scared to go to work.'" https://t.co/PRJvrg27UA— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) March 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Terrible, erratic leadership”
Liberal democracies work reasonably well right up until the moment fear replaces common sense.
The mainstream media is now so New York-centric that it’s become irrelevant to a majority of Americans.
Today on MSNBC’s “Morning Joke” Willie Geist said, “Washington State, where entire nursing homes are being wiped out by coronavirus,……..”
Governor Inslee was probably surprised to hear that statement because no such “wipeout” is taking place.
Willie Geist and MSNBC are continuing down the road of irresponsible sensationalism by reporting such “fake new” which is meant only to increase the fear in the publics mind.