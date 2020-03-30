Some states are more equal than others March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Depending on how many electoral college votes: Florida has reportedly received all the coronavirus supplies it has asked for. Massachusetts, Maine, Illinois, and many other states are still waiting for federally distributed PPE. https://t.co/Ib52brbj5j— Vox (@voxdotcom) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Some states are more equal than others”
Governor Ron DeSantis crawled up Trumps ass years ago so he’s one of Trumps Golden Boys.
The jury is still out on whether or not Trump can win Florida in 2020 because the state still has more sane people then it has Crackers living in it.