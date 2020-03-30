Ungrateful March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Gov. Inslee responded to Trump's comments that some governors are not grateful enough for federal assistance: "I don't recall, in the oath of office, saying, 'I'll do my job to protect the citizens of Washington state as long as I get enough love.'" https://t.co/EC7l5FsJN7— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ungrateful”
People have been fighting the “virus war” for tens of thousands of years.
In February 1957, the Asian Flu, N2H2, broke out in Guizhou, China and spread around the world killing 2 million people.
Between 70,000 and 115,000 Americans died of the virus.
Also in 1957 on October 4, Russia launched Sputnik and that’s “The Day the Music Died.”