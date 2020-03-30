One thought on “Ungrateful

  1. People have been fighting the “virus war” for tens of thousands of years.

    In February 1957, the Asian Flu, N2H2, broke out in Guizhou, China and spread around the world killing 2 million people.
    Between 70,000 and 115,000 Americans died of the virus.

    Also in 1957 on October 4, Russia launched Sputnik and that’s “The Day the Music Died.”

