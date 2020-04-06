Boris Johnson hospitalized April 6, 2020April 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, but damn. He made it so much worse through downplaying the virus: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to an undisclosed hospital for tests after suffering from the coronavirus for 10 days and failing to shake off its symptoms, including a high temperature https://t.co/LusSjiBoPX— Bloomberg (@business) April 5, 2020 I understand the WHO recommended 14 days isolation from the date you first experience #Covid19 symptoms. The UK Government disagreed and recommended 7 days. #BorisJohnson has now been taken into hospital on his 10th day. So, WHO was right! #JohnsonIsNegligent— Derek James ❤️#NHS #StayAtHome #SocialDistancing (@derekjames150) April 5, 2020 I really hope Boris Johnson is OK but the cynical side of me says, what better way to endear yourself to the rest of us, than to be saved by the NHS, an institution that he was hell bent on breaking up.— 48% (@WhatsEuroPinion) April 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie