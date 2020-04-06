Daily shitshow

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Brilliant, scathing writing from @JenSeniorNY. Yes, Trump is a toxic, pathological narcissist. And this is what happens when a toxic, pathological narcissist tries to manage a crisis that is way over his head: thousands will die. https://t.co/iZK9AmOFig — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 6, 2020

New: A huge battled erupted yesterday in the Situation Room between Dr. Fauci and Peter Navarro



The argument was over hydroxychloroquine and things went off the rails when Fauci said most of the evidence was anecdotal leading Navarro to lose his temperhttps://t.co/g7eowaa5S0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 5, 2020

Newsom is building a consortium of states to buy PPE in bulk, rather than compete against each other and drive up the prices. — Chris "Self-Quarantine-ing" in California (@CoastalElite28) April 5, 2020

I don’t know if I mentioned this, but I once had a violent, crushing headache as an immediate reaction to tonic water with quinine. I did a little more reading and found out you can have really serious side effects if you’re sensitive. I think of that every time I see Bozo pushing his “miracle cure’:

With Trump incessantly plugging hydroxychloroquine as a wonder drug and preventative, should ANYONE die (other than the one guy already) from buying and taking some, in panic, Trump is not the only one liable.



So are @MSNBC @CNN and @FoxNews for airing this shit live. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) April 5, 2020

Trump: “What do you have to lose [by taking an unproven drug]?”



President of the American Medical Association: “You could lose your life.” pic.twitter.com/AAFkJyDomr — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) April 6, 2020