I don’t know if I mentioned this, but I once had a violent, crushing headache as an immediate reaction to tonic water with quinine. I did a little more reading and found out you can have really serious side effects if you’re sensitive. I think of that every time I see Bozo pushing his “miracle cure’:
One thought on “Daily shitshow”
When you look at comments on major news sites about this “treatment” people are all for it. Basically what have you got to lose attitude. The thing is – most people with covid-19 recover. Meanwhile lupus patients are endangered.
It makes me incandescently angry – but not quite as much as how the feds are handling PPE and equipment.