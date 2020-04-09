You don’t say April 9, 2020April 8, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Intelligence report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November: Sources – ABC News – https://t.co/c390bqzT7C via @ABC— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 9, 2020 This seems like madness and from a public health perspective it is. But the GOP and Trump have one goal from now through the election–hide the damage from this COVID catastrophe that they have so criminally bungled. That's why testing was always blocked or slow-walked. https://t.co/lBWMkCetnD— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 9, 2020 Golly. I can't imagine why Trump is working so hard there won't be any IG investigating all this. https://t.co/HqnjQJD60v— emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 9, 2020 The most cynical interpretation of all this, one I can't quite bring myself to accept, is they rolled out the model showing 100k deaths after they knew it would be less than that so they could anchor everyone to that # and take a vicotry lap when "only" tens of thousands died. https://t.co/hYiUCHhO5g— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 8, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie