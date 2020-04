Share

Trump’s press briefing yesterday turned into a full-scale attempt to rewrite reality. Seems like he’s a tad freaked out about that NYT breakdown of how he refused to deal with the pandemic and now he’s claiming that he has “total authority” on everything:

LMFAO!!! CNN is killing it with the chyrons today!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fmmmB029wo — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 13, 2020

Watch Trump tells this Reporter, "Enough" after she asks Trump who told him that he has "Total Authority".



CHILLING. Disturbing. Out-of-control. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/NcILMgEIpQ — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 13, 2020

This is so bonkers. Trump is now playing TV clips back to the media to make it seem as though they were complicit in downplaying the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmzc4QDnzK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Straight up North Korea-style propaganda going on right now in the White House briefing room. Get a load of the dramatic music. pic.twitter.com/p3KO6Ap2Sp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Trump is now playing back clips of various governors praising him pic.twitter.com/LiwAM8OgyB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Trump played an extended clip of @maggieNYT talking pic.twitter.com/jCoLrZx4L1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

TRUMP: "Nobody is asking for ventilators." (This is a big, big lie.) pic.twitter.com/NiMI2vJ7OC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

JON KARL: That video looked a bit like a campaign ad. Who put that together for you?



TRUMP: "A group in the office"



KARL: That was produced here in the White House?



TRUMP: "Yeah" pic.twitter.com/rYRFn4KTco — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

And so on. And so it went.