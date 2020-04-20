One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…

  1. These are strange times.
    Neo-liberals are now conservatives, conservatives are now liberals and everybody is a socialist.

    Republicans are criminally corrupt and belong in jail.
    Neo-liberals are idiots who deserve the boot.

    But because these are strange times Joe Biden will be the next president and with any luck at all every elected Republican will be voted out of office.

