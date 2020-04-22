Even the Times finally admits it April 22, 2020April 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: Groups helping to promote and foster conservative protests against stay-at-home orders have ties to Trump camp, major donors w/@kenvogel @llerer https://t.co/KtEdBJb1Vi— jimrutenberg (@jimrutenberg) April 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Even the Times finally admits it”
Everyone except “essential workers” have been ordered to “stay home.”
Apparently elected politicians, and the employees of the corporate media (MSM) are not “essential workers.”
Which explains why they all speak to us from their upscale digs where their refrigerators are well stocked with expansive ice cream and gelato.
“They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety,” Benjamin Franklin.
Lots of Liberals were heard repeating that quote when Bush was enforcing the Patriot Act and illegally invading Afghanistan and Iraq.
Those same Liberals are now voluntarily staying at home under house arrest.
Life sure is ironic.
The first two coronavirus deaths were on February 6 and February 17, in the Bay Area in Santa Clara, California and not in Washington state.
How does that change the calculous?