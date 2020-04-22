One thought on “Even the Times finally admits it

  1. Everyone except “essential workers” have been ordered to “stay home.”
    Apparently elected politicians, and the employees of the corporate media (MSM) are not “essential workers.”
    Which explains why they all speak to us from their upscale digs where their refrigerators are well stocked with expansive ice cream and gelato.

    “They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety,” Benjamin Franklin.

    Lots of Liberals were heard repeating that quote when Bush was enforcing the Patriot Act and illegally invading Afghanistan and Iraq.
    Those same Liberals are now voluntarily staying at home under house arrest.
    Life sure is ironic.

    The first two coronavirus deaths were on February 6 and February 17, in the Bay Area in Santa Clara, California and not in Washington state.
    How does that change the calculous?

