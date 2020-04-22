The Senate math doesn’t work April 22, 2020April 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Author has a great point, Democrats cannot afford to lose single Senate seat.Warren, Sanders come from states with Republican governors who would surely replace their seat with a Republican.Harris, Klobuchar don't have that issue if chosen.https://t.co/I7rhOPY2P3— ⚡Arcanjel ⚡ (@bstnboy) April 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The Senate math doesn’t work”
Charlie Baker is a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state who supported impeaching Trump. Charlie dare not replace Warren with a Republican.
Harris and Klobuchar are Neo-liberals who don’t excite either Progressives or the Left.