Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk… April 28, 2020
Speaking of a pain in the heart, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of New York cancelled its primary yesterday.
That’s fine, but to be fair to all concerned, New York should be stripped of all of its delegates to the Democratic National Convention by the Democratic National Committee.
Rather then cancelling its primary, New York should have sent a mail-in ballot to all registered voters to be filled out and returned.
Unfortunately some of the least creative people on the planet are politicians and that’s why they should be given very limited power over our lives.