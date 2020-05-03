I should thank you almost
No one could kill it off until you bled it
But I got rid of that ghost
Though certain habits do remain embedded
With the shadow of a doubt
Baby it was you who fed it.
Aimee Mann:
I should thank you almost
No one could kill it off until you bled it
But I got rid of that ghost
Though certain habits do remain embedded
With the shadow of a doubt
Baby it was you who fed it.
Aimee Mann:
One thought on “Should have known”
I love Aimee Mann. Her show at the Warfield on the Lost in Space tour was one of the best shows I’ve ever been to.