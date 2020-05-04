I wish we were Canada May 4, 2020May 2, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced a ban on some 1,500 makes and models of military-grade "assault-style" weapons in Canada. Starting today, licensed gun owners will no longer be allowed to sell, transport, import or use these sorts of weapons. https://t.co/z37NmAk6aA— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 2, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “I wish we were Canada”
Canada has Medicare For All and that’s one more reason to want to be Canada.
The political careers of Governors Cuomo (NY), Newsome (CA) and Whitmer are cratering.
There are 5 times as many private, for-profit hospitals in New York then there are public hospitals according to Cuomo. That’s pretty representative of every other state.
Cuomo’s solution to this obvious problem in coordination and regulation between for-profit and state run health care facilities is to form a consortium of Northeastern states. How quaint.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to set up a 50 state consortium and have the federal government legislate minimum standards and national pricing regulations aimed at eliminating the profit motive for every health care facility across the country?
We could call this legislation the Medicare For All Act of MFAA.
But being a Capitalist, Neo-liberal like Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo just doesn’t think like Canada’s Trudeau.